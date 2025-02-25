Kyrgyzstan strongly opposes forcible displacement of Palestinians

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, spoke at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The Deputy Chairman announced the final agreement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, emphasizing the efforts of President Sadyr Japarov.

He also raised the issue of peace in Palestine, calling on the international community to protect the rights of the Palestinian people.

«Any attempts at the forcible displacement of the Palestinian population are nothing more than ethnic cleansing. We strongly oppose such initiatives and call on the international community to prevent the collective punishment of an entire nation,» Baisalov stated.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

The Deputy Chairman also spoke about the development of rights and freedoms in Kyrgyzstan, noting significant progress in recent years in human rights protection, combating organized crime, and strengthening the rule of law.

«We have not only declared the rule of law but have proven its effectiveness. In the past four years, we have tripled state revenues, doubled GDP, and achieved economic growth exceeding 9 percent. This has allowed us not only to improve the standard of living for citizens but also to create a solid foundation for protecting their rights,» Baisalov said.

At the end of his speech, he announced Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.