14:42
USD 87.45
EUR 91.64
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyzstan strongly opposes forcible displacement of Palestinians

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, spoke at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The Deputy Chairman announced the final agreement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, emphasizing the efforts of President Sadyr Japarov.

He also raised the issue of peace in Palestine, calling on the international community to protect the rights of the Palestinian people.

«Any attempts at the forcible displacement of the Palestinian population are nothing more than ethnic cleansing. We strongly oppose such initiatives and call on the international community to prevent the collective punishment of an entire nation,» Baisalov stated.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

The Deputy Chairman also spoke about the development of rights and freedoms in Kyrgyzstan, noting significant progress in recent years in human rights protection, combating organized crime, and strengthening the rule of law.

«We have not only declared the rule of law but have proven its effectiveness. In the past four years, we have tripled state revenues, doubled GDP, and achieved economic growth exceeding 9 percent. This has allowed us not only to improve the standard of living for citizens but also to create a solid foundation for protecting their rights,» Baisalov said.

At the end of his speech, he announced Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.
link: https://24.kg./english/320984/
views: 235
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan will continue to export labor force to Russia - Edil Baisalov
Issyk-Kul Lake is under threat — Edil Baisalov
We are not so naive anymore - Edil Baisalov on expectations from COP29
Sadyr Japarov urges to support Palestinians and open humanitarian corridors
Edil Baisalov discusses climate projects and trade cooperation in Singapore
Israel bans activities of UN agency to help Palestinian refugees
UN General Assembly calls on Israel to withdraw from Palestine
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov arrives in Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan is not going to be drawn into geopolitical games — Edil Baisalov
Edil Baisalov: There will be no pensioners receiving less than 7,000 soms
Popular
Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
25 February, Tuesday
14:40
Case against Social Democrats party classified as "secret" Case against Social Democrats party classified as "secr...
14:14
Counterintelligence and SCNS detained several servicemen — Defense Ministry
14:08
Companies of Kazakhstan invested almost $49 million in Kyrgyzstan’s economy
13:13
Massive fire breaks out at Kudaibergen market
12:55
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to sign cooperation plan for 2025-2027