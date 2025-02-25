14:42
USD 87.45
EUR 91.64
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 5 years in prison for attacking student in Russia

A 30-year-old Kyrgyzstani was found guilty under the article «Robbery committed with the use of violence dangerous to life and health, by a group of persons by prior agreement, with the use of weapons» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation in Yekaterinburg. 66.ru media outlet reported, citing the press service of the prosecutor’s office of Sverdlovsk Oblast.

The crime was committed on November 30, 2023. The court established that the attacker and his acquaintance, in relation to whom the criminal case was separated into a separate proceeding, demanded 500 rubles from a Ural Federal University student in a tram. The convict took out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

The student and two attackers got off the tram. In the area of ​​house No. 51 on Lenin Avenue, the convict again began to demand money from the victim. The accomplice fired a traumatic pistol, the bullet hit the student in the cheek.

The court sentenced the Kyrgyzstani to five years in a general regime prison colony.
link: https://24.kg./english/320996/
views: 205
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani suspected of killing fellow countryman in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 3 years in prison in Moscow for justifying terrorism
New rules for migrants: MFA of Kyrgyzstan hands notes to Russian Ambassador
Fire in teahouse in Ust-Luga: Number of injured Kyrgyzstanis increased
Suspect of shooting at native of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow detained
Three Kyrgyzstanis injured in fire at teahouse in Leningrad Oblast
Kyrgyzstani robbed of 7 million rubles in St. Petersburg
117,000 migrants arrived in Russia from Kyrgyzstan in 2024 — Rosstat
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 20 years in prison in Astrakhan for deaths of 10 people
Register of controlled persons launched on Russia’s Interior Ministry website
Popular
Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
25 February, Tuesday
14:40
Case against Social Democrats party classified as "secret" Case against Social Democrats party classified as "secr...
14:14
Counterintelligence and SCNS detained several servicemen — Defense Ministry
14:08
Companies of Kazakhstan invested almost $49 million in Kyrgyzstan’s economy
13:13
Massive fire breaks out at Kudaibergen market
12:55
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to sign cooperation plan for 2025-2027