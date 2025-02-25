Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan submit bid to host AFC Asian Cup

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU), together with the football associations of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, has submitted a preliminary bid to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup.

«At this stage, a preliminary application has been submitted to the AFC, and information about the stadiums that will host tournament matches will be provided later,» the KFU reported.

Before submitting the application, representatives of the three countries’ football federations held negotiations to discuss the details of potentially hosting the tournament. The full selection process will go through several stages, and the final decision on the host country will be made by the AFC in 2026.

It will be a great honor for us to host the main football tournament of the continent together with other Central Asian countries. This will strengthen friendly ties with neighboring states and enhance the international image of Kyrgyzstan. KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev

According to the confederation’s requirements, the stadium for the final match and the opening ceremony should have a capacity of at least 50,000 spectators.

«The football facilities under construction in our country will allow us to host continental tournaments of this level. According to AFC requirements, the stadium hosting the final and the opening ceremony of the Asian Cup has to accommodate at least 50,000 spectators. It is worth noting that the Bishkek Arena stadium, currently under construction, will have a capacity of 51,000,» the KFU statement reads.

In addition to the joint bid by Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, Kuwait, Indonesia, and the UAE have also expressed interest in hosting the 2031 Asian Cup.

The host nations will automatically qualify for the tournament.

It was reported back in July 2024 that Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan were planning to submit a joint bid to host the Asian Cup. At the time, well-known football expert Alisher Nikimbaev said that informal approval had already been received from the AFC.

Uzbekistan has prior experience hosting major international football tournaments, including the AFC U-20 and U-23 Asian Cups. Additionally, in 2023, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan jointly hosted the first ever adult CAFA Cup.