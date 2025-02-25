14:43
New ADB President Masato Kanda assumes office

Masato Kanda officially assumed office as the 11th President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The ADB press service reported.

Masato Kanda succeeds Masatsugu Asakawa. With nearly four decades of experience in international finance and development policy, Mr. Kanda is widely recognized for his forward-thinking leadership and his decisive interventions during periods of market volatility. During his tenure as Japan’s Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs, he was instrumental in pioneering innovative financial solutions and orchestrating policy actions that helped stabilize markets.

As noted, the ADB Board of Governors’ decision to elect Kanda was unanimous, reflecting broad confidence in his ability to steer ADB during a time of significant change.

«Masato Kanda brings a wealth of experience and a refreshing perspective to ADB. His proven track record in navigating complex financial challenges and fostering international cooperation makes him the ideal leader to guide us as we build upon our strengths and seize emerging opportunities,» said Chair of the ADB Board of Governors Fabio Panetta. «I am confident that under his leadership, ADB will deliver targeted and impactful solutions for our developing member countries.»

«I am deeply honored to take on the role of ADB President at this important moment for our region,» Masato Kanda said. «With the trust of our 69 members and strong support of our dedicated staff, I am committed to advancing ADB’s mission to promote sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth. Together, we will respond to pressing development challenges, ensuring that ADB remains the partner of choice for the region.»
