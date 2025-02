A fire broke out at the intersection of Patrice Lumumba and Profsoyuznaya streets in the area of ​​the Kudaibergen market today, February 25, at about 2.19 a.m. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At least 13 fire brigades and 4 municipal water trucks were sent to extinguish the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 6.04 a.m. and was completely extinguished at 9.08 a.m. There are no casualties.

As a result of the fire 2 hangars, 7 storage rooms and 1 vehicle service station burned down at Kudaibergen market. The total area of ​​the fire was 3,000 square meters.