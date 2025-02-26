MP proposes opening printing house in south to issue passports

MP Bekmurza Ergeshov asked at a meeting of the Parliament to issue civil passports in the south of the country as well.

According to him, if in Bishkek a passport can be obtained in an expedited manner in three hours, then in Batken, Jalal-Abad and Osh regions it takes at least two days, and in remote areas — at least eight days.

The MP said that more than 240,000 applications for a passport were submitted in these three regions in 2024, which is more than 40 percent of the total number of applications throughout the country. The MP noted that these figures indicate the need to open a printing house in the south.

«This is common international practice. Passports can be produced in each region. I propose that the forms still be produced by Uchkun, while a printing facility in Osh could handle printing the photo, name, and other personal data,» Ergeshov stated.