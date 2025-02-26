19:30
USD 87.45
EUR 91.84
RUB 1.01
English

MP proposes opening printing house in south to issue passports

MP Bekmurza Ergeshov asked at a meeting of the Parliament to issue civil passports in the south of the country as well.

According to him, if in Bishkek a passport can be obtained in an expedited manner in three hours, then in Batken, Jalal-Abad and Osh regions it takes at least two days, and in remote areas — at least eight days.

The MP said that more than 240,000 applications for a passport were submitted in these three regions in 2024, which is more than 40 percent of the total number of applications throughout the country. The MP noted that these figures indicate the need to open a printing house in the south.

«This is common international practice. Passports can be produced in each region. I propose that the forms still be produced by Uchkun, while a printing facility in Osh could handle printing the photo, name, and other personal data,» Ergeshov stated.
link: https://24.kg./english/321148/
views: 236
Print
Related
Visa-free regime with Albania for holders of diplomatic passports approved
Kyrgyzstan’s passport takes 68th place in Global Passport Power Rank
Kyrgyzstan to begin issuing passports made in country next year
740 million soms to be spent on production, supply of E-passport forms
Over a million passports issued in Kyrgyzstan in 2022
Deputy proposes issuing ‘golden passports’ to foreign investors in Kyrgyzstan
Citizen tries to take 100 passports of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey - Talant Imanov
Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan
Samples of new passports presented in Kyrgyzstan
SRS of Kyrgyzstan instructed to speed up issue of passports due to coronavirus
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold in USA Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold in USA
Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan
26 February, Wednesday
17:23
Kamchybek Tashiev lays capsule at construction site of stadium in Batken Kamchybek Tashiev lays capsule at construction site of...
17:14
Suspect in murder of married couple in Kazakhstan detained in Bishkek
17:08
Nepal added to high-risk country list updated by Financial Intelligence Service
16:38
Beating of Kyrgyzstani in Turkey: Mother and child return to homeland
16:33
Electricity consumption increased significantly in 2024 — Energy Ministry