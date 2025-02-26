Illegally privatized kindergarten in center of Bishkek returned to state

An illegally privatized kindergarten was returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

«The fact of illegal withdrawal of part of the state property — the building of the kindergarten, previously on the balance sheet of the sewing factory Aigul JSC has been established. It was illegally removed from the balance sheet of Aigul JSC and sold to private individuals,» the statement says.

The SCNS added that the owners of the social facility, realizing the illegality of their ownership of the property, voluntarily returned the two-story building of the kindergarten, which can accommodate 280 children, to the state balance sheet. The total area is 0.65 hectares with a usable area of ​​1,810 square meters. It is located at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Gogol Street.

In addition, this facility will be included in the City Hall’s plan for the reconstruction of the preschool educational institution with the corresponding infrastructure for further use for its intended purpose.