Bir-Duino Kyrgyzstan to hold forum in Bishkek in honor of March 8

The Public Association Bir-Duino Kyrgyzstan will hold a civil forum near the monument to Urkuya Salieva in honor of International Women’s Day and to highlight the importance of the role of women in promoting labor rights from the local to the global level in Bishkek on March 4 at 10 a.m. Its organizers reported.
They invite community leaders, civil activists, decision-makers, diplomats and experts from international organizations, members of the Parliament, the Ombudsman Institute, and journalists to take part in it.
The forum program includes three components:
- Discussion «The Role of Women in Promoting UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and the National Action Plan to Achieve Gender Equality and Promote Women’s Rights in Kyrgyzstan»;
- Protection and promotion of labor rights in the context of the Programme for the Implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights for 2025-2027;
- The struggle for peace and sustainable development. The role of the OSCE in the sustainability of the values of the human dimension.