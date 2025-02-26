19:31
Electricity consumption increased significantly in 2024 — Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan summed up the results of last year. It was announced during a board meeting that in an increase in electricity consumption was registered in 2024.

The ministry reports that for 12 months of last year, the total electricity consumption in the republic reached 18.3 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 1.1 billion more than in 2023 (17.2 billion). Hydropower plants generated 12.77 billion kilowatt-hours, thermal power plants — 1.76 billion.

Electricity imports from neighboring countries reached 3,629.7 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 141.7 million more than in 2023.

The heads of energy companies also reported on their work for the year. During this period:

  • Rehabilitation of hydroelectric unit No. 1 of Toktogul HPP was completed, its capacity was increased by 60 megawatts, which enables additional generation of 525.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year;
  • Rehabilitation of unit No. 4 at Uch-Korgon HPP was completed, its capacity was increased by 16 megawatts (additional 140.6 million kilowatt-hours per year);
  • Construction work on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic under CASA-1000 project was completed.
