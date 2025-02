A foreigner wanted by Interpol for murder has been detained in Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

In October 2018, a married couple was brutally murdered in Balkhash, Karaganda region of Kazakhstan. Interpol issued a Red Notice for a suspect A.R.A., 34.

It was found out that the wanted man illegally crossed the border with Kyrgyzstan and was hiding in Tokmak city. The man was detained by the SCNS and placed in a pretrial detention center.