Kamchybek Tashiev lays capsule at construction site of stadium in Batken

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev laid a time capsule at the construction site of a stadium for 10,000 seats in Batken. The press service of the office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region reported.

The total area of the sports complex will cover 10 hectares, including the main stadium, three training fields, four mini-football pitches, and locker rooms.

The stadium will also be equipped with lighting systems around the perimeter, allowing tournaments to be held in the evening.

A dormitory for 100 professional athletes and young players and a parking space for 200 cars will also be built on the territory of the complex.

As noted, the project is being implemented as part of the presidential decree «On measures for the further development of football in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2024-2034.»
