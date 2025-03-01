21:46
Kyrgyzstan develops program to combat violence among convicts

A presentation of the country’s first domestic correctional program Alakan, aimed at changing violent behavior among convicts, was held at correctional facility No. 31 of the State Penitentiary Service (SPS) in the village of Moldovanovka, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan.

As the press service of the state agency reported, the program was developed by SPS specialists and is designed to help participants understand the causes of aggressive actions, develop self-control skills, learn constructive conflict resolution and form an understanding of personal responsibility.

First Deputy Chairman of SPS Kemel Sadykov noted that the program was the result of the work of departmental specialists who, taking into account successful foreign experience, created an effective tool for working with convicts prone to violence. He emphasized that the implementation of the program became possible after the neutralization of organized criminal groups in places of imprisonment, who previously prevented convicts from participating in rehabilitation programs.

«Thanks to the political will of the country’s leadership, the joint efforts of the SPS and other law enforcement agencies, these groups have been neutralized to date, and now we can and must focus more on the correction and resocialization of convicts, introducing effective rehabilitation programs,» he noted.

Director of the National Center for the Prevention of Torture Bakytbek Kasymkulov expressed confidence that Alakan program will create good conditions for convicts to embark on the path of correction and reintegrate into society.

The presentation was attended by representatives of government agencies, the Ombudsman’s Institute, the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, the Ministry of Health, and law enforcement bodies. They praised the program and SPS’s efforts in rehabilitating inmates.

SPS continues to improve conditions for the rehabilitation of convicts and to introduce new programs. In 2024, Social Rehabilitation and Adaptation Centers were established in five correctional facilities. Correctional programs are also being developed for inmates convicted of terrorism-related crimes, women, minors, and individuals struggling with addiction or suicidal tendencies.
