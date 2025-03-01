Construction of waste processing plant in Bishkek: Launch timeline announced

Construction of an eco-technological plant for electricity production through solid waste processing is ongoing on the territory of Bishkek Sanitary Landfill municipal enterprise. The press service of the City Hall reports.

Currently, the foundations for the administrative building and the main plant have been laid, and concrete work has reached the fourth floor. For easier transportation of waste and equipment, an access road is being built — over 1,000 meters have already been paved. About 35,000 cubic meters of gravel have been laid on the construction site.

A temporary dormitory has been built for workers from China, with 230 people currently working on-site. Construction is proceeding on schedule, and the plant’s launch is planned for December 2025.

The total area of the plant will cover 12 hectares, with total project investments reaching approximately $95 million.

The main plant area is divided into six key zones: an unloading hall, waste pit area, boiler room, flue gas cleaning zone, turbine workshop, and hydraulic zone. Additionally, auxiliary facilities are planned, including an administrative building, office zone, chimney, and weighting station.

At the first stage, the facility will process 1,000 tons of waste per day, generating 460 megawatts of electricity daily (180,000 megawatts per year). In the future, the plant’s capacity is expected to increase to 3,000 tons of waste per day.