A ranking tournament in wrestling continues in Tirana (Albania). The United World Wrestling website reports.

On February 28, Greco-Roman wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu won a gold medal in the weight category up to 77 kilograms. In the final, he defeated Idris Ibaev from Germany — 3:2.

Freestyle wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan previously won silver and two bronze medals.