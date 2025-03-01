21:47
Abdysh-Ata Football Club has new head coach

The football champion of Kyrgyzstan, Abdysh-Ata team from Kant ещцт, has a new head coach. The FC’s social media accounts report.

The head coach is 40-year-old specialist from Serbia Ivan Kurtusic, who has coaching experience in the top leagues of China, Hong Kong, Croatia and Serbia.

As a football player, he competed at a professional level, playing in the Premier Leagues of Serbia, France, Macedonia, Bosnia, Bahrain, and also represented the national team of Serbia (U16, U18, U21).

In February, Abdysh-Ata team announced the signing of a contract with Vladimir Vujovic from Montenegro. Later it became known that he left the club. The reasons were not reported.
link: https://24.kg./english/321479/
views: 587
