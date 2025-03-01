Three children left without parental care returned from Moscow to Kyrgyzstan

Three children left without parental care have been returned from Moscow to Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported.

According to the press service of the ministry, the children were brought with the assistance of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia.

Work will be carried out to reunite the children with their biological families and an assessment of the current situation will be given, including issues of social, medical, psychological and legal support.

At least 178 children left without parental care have been returned to their homeland since 2011.