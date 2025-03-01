21:47
Over 50 enterprises planned to be launched in agricultural sector in 2025

With the support of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, 55 new facilities in the sphere of export infrastructure and processing industry are planned to be commissioned in Kyrgyzstan in 2025. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, 33,196 billion soms are planned to be spent on their financing from the republican budget and through attracting foreign investment.

The facilities that are planned to be commissioned include:

  • 13 trade and logistics centers and warehouses;
  • 6 meat processing plants;
  • 6 fish and seafood production plants;
  • 11 vegetable and fruit processing plants;
  • 1 workshop for the production of soil fertilizers;
  • 1 tobacco plant;
  • 4 bakery and confectionery plants;
  • 3 vegetable oil processing plants;
  • 3 wool and cotton processing plants;
  • 5 dairy plants;
  • 2 quarantine phytosanitary laboratories.
