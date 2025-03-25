EAEU — Iran Free Trade Agreement to enter into force on May 15

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has received official notification from the Republic of Iran about the completion of internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of a full-fledged free trade agreement between the EAEU and Iran. The organization’s website says.

Earlier, in January 2025, the EAEU notified the Iranian side about the completion of all similar procedures.

«In accordance with the provisions of the agreement, after the exchange of notes confirming the completion of the necessary procedures, a period of 60 days is provided for the entry into force of the document. Thus, the agreement will enter into force on May 15, 2025,» EEC Minister of Trade Andrei Slepnev said.

It is expected that the implementation of the new agreement will become a powerful incentive for the development of trade between the countries and in the near future will increase mutual trade turnover to $12 billion. This is twice the current figures.

A temporary agreement has been in force between the EAEU and Iran since 2019, leading to the formation of a free trade zone, but covering a limited list of goods. The full-fledged free trade agreement was signed on December 25, 2023 in St. Petersburg and establishes a duty-free regime for almost 90 percent of the entire product range.