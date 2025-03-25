Kyrgyzstan starts printing national currency

President Sadyr Japarov visited Uchkun OJSC on March 24. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov was told about the start of production of Kyrgyz soms at the domestic enterprise and was presented with the first sample.

Chairman of the National Bank Melis Turgunbaev noted that at the first stage, small-denomination banknotes will be printed, which will allow for the prompt replacement of worn-out banknotes subject to withdrawal from circulation. He also emphasized that the new Kyrgyz soms issued at Uchkun meet the most advanced international standards of protection against counterfeiting. Previously, Kyrgyz soms were produced in European countries.

In addition, the president got acquainted with the production process of marking fuel, making excise stamps and passports.

It is noted that the enterprise has undergone large-scale modernization and acquired modern printing machines for the production of passports, excise stamps and educational literature, the infrastructure has been updated, production volumes have been increased and new jobs have been created.

It was announced back in 2023 that Kyrgyzstan would begin printing national currency banknotes in the country.