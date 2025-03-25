12:15
Kyrgyzstan to establish database of foreign religious educational institutions

Kyrgyzstan will establish a database of foreign religious educational institutions. The State Commission for Religious Affairs has developed a draft regulation on the procedure for conducting state religious studies examinations of religious content materials, as well as the rules for the production, acquisition, storage, import, export, and distribution of religious materials and items within the country. The document has been submitted for public discussion.

The updated Law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Organizations» came into force on February 1, 2025.

The commission emphasized that:

  • No one can be forced to practice or renounce religion, worship God, participate or refrain from participating in religious rituals, ceremonies, holidays, the activities of religious organizations, or religious teachings.
  • In a secular state, religious organizations are separated from the state but not from society and carry out religious educational activities on behalf of a significant part of it, without replacing the state and observing the rights and freedoms of citizens protected by law;
  • Religious education can only be provided by religious educational institutions established by the central governing body of religious organizations of the corresponding faith and registered in accordance with the law.

Kyrgyzstanis also have the right to receive religious education abroad after completing secondary general education (11 grades) and religious education in accordance with the laws on education, freedom of religion, and religious organizations.

Now, they are required to submit a written notification to the authorized state body for religious affairs at least 14 calendar days before departing for their country of study.

They must also register with the consulate at the diplomatic mission or consular office of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Authorized state bodies for religious affairs and education will create a database of foreign religious educational institutions offered for training to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The State Commission for Religious Affairs will approve a list of religious literature and items prohibited for import into the Kyrgyz Republic.
