Kyrgyzstan promotes digitalization of transport corridors at WTO platform

Kyrgyzstan presented projects aimed at digitalization and increasing the efficiency of multimodal transport corridors in Central Asia at a meeting of the WTO Committee on Trade Facilitation. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Nurbek Maksutov, speaking as Vice Chair of the UN/CEFACT Bureau, presented a project to develop tools to simplify digital and sustainable trade procedures along transit corridors. The project focuses on the Middle Trans-Caspian Corridor and aims to develop policy recommendations for UN member countries.

The first stage of the project involves collecting information on infrastructure problems and shortcomings that impede transit procedures and data exchange. Particular attention is paid to the impact of these barriers on trade competitiveness for landlocked developing countries.

«The project will also develop guidelines for the implementation of the UN/CEFACT data exchange standards package that supports the digital transformation of cross-border trade,» Nurbek Maksutov said.

Together with the International Trade Centre, another project was presented aimed at strengthening ties between the EU and Central Asia by improving the operational efficiency of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

The project aims to:

  • Simplify cross-border formalities in Central Asia;
  • Improve regional coordination between the countries of the region.
  • Increase the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises and facilitate their access to markets through the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

The project will be implemented by the International Trade Centre in cooperation with the governments of Central Asian countries and will be based on the reforms initiated within the framework of Ready4Trade Central Asia project (2020-2024).
