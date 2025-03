Exhibition of Russian universities «Education in Russia — 2025» will be held in Kyrgyzstan. The Telegram channel of the Russian House in Bishkek reported.

From April 2 to April 4, Kyrgyzstanis can get acquainted with 35 universities of the Russian Federation. Information will be presented on the specified dates in Bishkek, Kant, Kara-Balta and Cholpon-Ata.

Students of grades 10-11 and their parents, as well as future postgraduate and master’s students are invited to the exhibition. Trial subject tests and consultations on issues of obtaining higher education will be held at the exhibition in the capital.

Admission in all cities and participation in any events are free.