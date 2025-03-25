Mudflows hit Issyk-Kul region: Emergencies Ministry specialists working

Rising air temperatures triggered melting of snow late last night at about 11.05 p.m. in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region. As a result, a mudflow hit Sovetskoye village in Khan-Tengri rural area, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Floodwaters overflowed the banks of a local canal and flooded the courtyards of residential buildings.

Work on elimination of the consequences of the mudflow continues. A rapid response unit from the Ak-Suu district emergency department is currently working on-site.