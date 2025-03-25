12:16
Arrest of ex-head of Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov extended again

Arrest of the former head of the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Abduvapov has been extended again. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The corresponding petition of an investigator of the State Committee for National Security was thus satisfied.

Altynbek Abduvapov’s deputy Islambek Kydyrgychov also remains in custody.

The arrest periods in both cases have been extended until May 20.

Recall, Altynbek Abduvapov and his deputy Islambek Kydyrgychov were taken into custody in December 2024. They have been removed from their positions.

Earlier, Altynbek Abduvapov and Islambek Kydyrgychov were detained after interrogation. According to the State Committee for National Security, they are suspected of involvement in corruption schemes and abuse of office.
