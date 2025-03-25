12:16
USD 86.69
EUR 94.00
RUB 1.03
English

Kamchybek Tashiev visits the UK

As part of his working visit to the UK as the President of the Kyrgyz Football Union, Kamchybek Tashiev held talks with the management of Aston Villa Football Club, which plays in the English Premier League, on potential cooperation. One of his supporters, Otkurbek Rakhmanov, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the meeting participants discussed issues of training and advanced training of the coaching staff of the Kyrgyz Republic with the participation of Aston Villa specialists, exchange of experience in the development of youth and children’s football, organization of joint training camps and friendly matches with the participation of Kyrgyz clubs, as well as an exchange program for future Kyrgyz football players, including an internship for domestic specialists at the club’s academy.

Special attention was paid to the development of the marketing sphere through Aston Villa brand, including joint projects to promote the culture and tourism of Kyrgyzstan.

Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized that cooperation with the reputable Aston Villa club will open up new opportunities for the development of Kyrgyz football in the international arena, and representatives of the English club, according to Otkurbek Rakhmanov, noted the high potential of Kyrgyz football and expressed their readiness to facilitate the implementation of joint initiatives.

The parties reportedly agreed to strengthen sports ties between the Kyrgyz Republic and Great Britain. This will be an important step in the development of the football infrastructure of the republic and the training of young talents.

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kamchybek Tashiev has also been the President of the Kyrgyz Football Union since February 2024.
link: https://24.kg./english/323829/
views: 81
Print
Related
Border issue has been resolved, I am ready to resign — Kamchybek Tashiev
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss legal guarantees for investors
Transition to 12-year education will be gradual —Sadyr Japarov’s decision
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over keys to one-room apartment to family in need
UK adds Keremet Bank to sanctions list
First meeting of Kyrgyz-British Strategic Dialogue held in London
Registration for agricultural work in the UK to be opened on February 17
British company to build flexible concrete fabric plant in Kyrgyzstan
John Alderdice appointed UK Trade Envoy to Kyrgyzstan
SCNS Chairman meets with Director of SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure
Popular
World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan
RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova
Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek
Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department comments on detention of journalist Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department comments on detention of journalist
25 March, Tuesday
11:58
Kamchybek Tashiev visits the UK Kamchybek Tashiev visits the UK
11:46
New Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
11:36
Consequences of mudflows being eliminated in Chui region
11:20
Arrest of ex-head of Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov extended again
11:09
Mudflows hit Issyk-Kul region: Emergencies Ministry specialists working