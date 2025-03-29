First Vice-Mayor of Karakol Erlan Aisarakunov detained

First Vice-Mayor of Karakol city Erlan Aisarakunov has been detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As noted, the security services established the fact of abuse of office by the leadership of the City Hall and other persons. They sold a municipal land plot at a reduced price.

It was found out that in 2021-2022, for the construction of a multi-story social residential building and student dormitories in Kashka-Suu microdistrict, the Karakol City Hall allocated and put up for auction a land plot of 8,312.9 square meters.

Further, in accordance with the requirements of the country’s leadership on providing those in need with affordable housing, this land plot was planned to be transferred to State Mortgage Company OJSC for the construction of multi-story buildings. At the same time, the land commission of the Karakol City Hall, headed by the First Vice Mayor A.E.A. (Erlan Aisarakunov. — Note of 24.kg news agency), being aware that the land plot was planned to be transferred to the State Mortgage Company, pursuing own selfish interests, holds an auction to provide the said real estate to the private ownership of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic A.N.K.

Afterwards, the land commission of the City Hall makes a decision to provide citizen A.N.K. with an equivalent land plot in Kashka-Suu microdistrict, the cost of which significantly exceeds the amount offered for the land plot for which the auction was held.

As a result of the investigation, the vice-mayor was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Karakol City Department of Internal Affairs.