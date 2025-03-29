65 billion soms in microloans provided to over 1 million people in Kyrgyzstan

In 2024, microfinance institutions in Kyrgyzstan provided loans totaling 65 billion soms to over 1 million people. The National Statistical Committee reported.

Compared to 2023, microcredit has become more widespread, with the number of borrowers increasing 1.5 times and the total amount of issued loans rising by 28.4 percent.

The largest amount of money was received by residents of Bishkek (24 percent of the total amount), Osh (about 16 percent), Chui (15 percent) and Jalal-Abad (about 15 percent) regions. Most of the recipients of microloans live in these regions.

What do people spend microloans on?

More than half (about 54 percent) of all loans are taken out by people for everyday needs, that is, for consumption. About 19 percent of microloans were used for agricultural development, such as buying livestock or seeds. Trade and catering received about 12 percent of the total loan amount, and construction accounted for about 5 percent.