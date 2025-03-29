Sports hall planned for construction in Kalys-Ordo residential area

The leader of Yntymak parliamentary faction, Marlen Mamataliev, got acquainted with the progress of preparations for the construction of a sports hall for residents of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek. The parliament’s press service reported.

A land plot has been allocated in Kalys-Ordo residential area for the construction of a multi-purpose sports hall, where training will be held in various sports, with a particular focus on sambo. Currently, design and cost estimates are being developed.

According to Marlen Mamataliev, supporting sports is crucial for raising a healthy generation.

«Sports facilities in residential areas help young people develop moral and physical qualities, instill proper values, and foster patriotism. This, in turn, creates all the necessary conditions for the prosperity of the country as a whole,» he stated.