Kyrgyzstan joins TB-Free Central Asia initiative

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev took part in the launch of the subregional initiative Tuberculosis-Free Central Asia, organized by the WHO Regional Office for Europe in Astana.
The initiative aims to accelerate the elimination of tuberculosis, including drug-resistant forms, by 2030.
Erkin Checheybaev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has been consistently implementing a policy aimed at eradicating tuberculosis. The country has made significant progress in recent years — introducing rapid diagnostic methods, expanding treatment coverage, and strengthening the epidemiological surveillance system.
«However, the persistent burden of drug-resistant tuberculosis and the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic require a new impetus. This subregional WHO initiative is precisely the kind of impetus we need,» he stated.
According to WHO, tuberculosis and its drug-resistant (DR) forms remain a significant threat to Central Asia. Every year, more than 35,000 cases of TB and around 8,000 cases of DR-TB are reported in the region. Four out of five countries in the region are among the 30 countries worldwide with the highest incidence rate of drug-resistant tuberculosis.