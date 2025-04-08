13:33
Global Money Week 2025 kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

The annual financial literacy campaign Global Money Week under the motto «Think before you follow, wise money tomorrow» starts in Kyrgyzstan on April 8. The National Bank reported.

The relevance of the campaign is due to helping young people search for and find reliable information about financial instruments in the information space.

As part of the Global Money Week, various events will be held from April 8 to April 15 in all regions of the country together with government agencies, commercial banks, representatives of insurance companies and educational institutions: open lessons, workshops, lectures, open days and excursions to commercial banks, interactive games, competitions and quizzes.

During the events, information will be presented on financial security, the development of money management skills and making smart financial decisions.

Global Money Week (GMW) is an annual large-scale campaign held since 2012 in 176 countries around the world. The goal of the campaign is to provide access to quality financial education for children and young people to provide information on money issues for further making smart financial decisions that will improve their future financial well-being and sustainability.

Global Money Week has been held in Kyrgyzstan since 2015, with the National Bank acting as the campaign coordinator.
