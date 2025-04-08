Unified emergency medical aid zone established within OTS

Kyrgyzstan has supported the initiative to establish a unified emergency medical aid zone within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed in Astana. The signing ceremony took place at the National Coordination Center for Emergency Medical Services, which will now serve as the central hub for coordinating efforts in responding to emergencies, pandemics, and man-made disasters.

The creation of a unified cooperation platform will enable member states to exchange advanced technologies, conduct joint training for medical professionals, and strengthen the capacity of air ambulance services—especially in countries with hard-to-reach regions.

«Kyrgyzstan, as a country with mountainous terrain and remote regions, understands better than most the importance of timely and coordinated emergency medical assistance. We support the initiative to establish a joint emergency response zone and are ready to contribute to its development. The exchange of knowledge and technology is of particular value to us. We are interested in training our specialists at simulation centers, conducting joint drills, and developing effective medical evacuation mechanisms,» Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev said.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Kazakhstan also spoke at the event. The meeting featured presentations of modern solutions in medical aviation, simulation-based training, and the organization of specialized emergency services, including stroke centers, toxicology, obstetrics, and other critical areas.

Kazakhstan, which is hosting the initiative, demonstrated the capabilities of its air ambulance service, which performs over 2,000 free flights annually in the interest of its citizens.