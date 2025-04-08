13:33
USD 86.83
EUR 95.46
RUB 1.02
English

Unified emergency medical aid zone established within OTS

Kyrgyzstan has supported the initiative to establish a unified emergency medical aid zone within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed in Astana. The signing ceremony took place at the National Coordination Center for Emergency Medical Services, which will now serve as the central hub for coordinating efforts in responding to emergencies, pandemics, and man-made disasters.

The creation of a unified cooperation platform will enable member states to exchange advanced technologies, conduct joint training for medical professionals, and strengthen the capacity of air ambulance services—especially in countries with hard-to-reach regions.

«Kyrgyzstan, as a country with mountainous terrain and remote regions, understands better than most the importance of timely and coordinated emergency medical assistance. We support the initiative to establish a joint emergency response zone and are ready to contribute to its development. The exchange of knowledge and technology is of particular value to us. We are interested in training our specialists at simulation centers, conducting joint drills, and developing effective medical evacuation mechanisms,» Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev said.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Kazakhstan also spoke at the event. The meeting featured presentations of modern solutions in medical aviation, simulation-based training, and the organization of specialized emergency services, including stroke centers, toxicology, obstetrics, and other critical areas.

Kazakhstan, which is hosting the initiative, demonstrated the capabilities of its air ambulance service, which performs over 2,000 free flights annually in the interest of its citizens.
link: https://24.kg./english/325237/
views: 124
Print
Related
OTS Secretary General calls border agreement step towards stability in region
OTS countries joining forces to combat climate change
Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges to make decision on transition to common alphabet
Organization of Turkic States summit: Eight documents signed
OTS summit: Sadyr Japarov proposes to create library of Turkic peoples
Sadyr Japarov calls on OTS member states to join Kambar-Ata 1 HPP project
Kyrgyzstan has made progress in digitalization of public services — President
Status of digital Organization of Turkic States capital assigned to Bishkek
Summit of Organization of Turkic States starts in Bishkek
National Bank signs memorandum on establishment of OTS Central Banks Council
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections
8 April, Tuesday
12:59
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce limit on number of mosques and temples Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce limit on number of mosqu...
12:50
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan launches Electronic Consul website
12:37
Unified emergency medical aid zone established within OTS
12:00
Mekin Mustafa Kemal Ökem appointed new Turkish Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Global Money Week 2025 kicks off in Kyrgyzstan