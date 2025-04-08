13:33
USD 86.83
EUR 95.46
RUB 1.02
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce limit on number of mosques and temples

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan are planning to introduce a limit on the number of mosques, prayer rooms, temples, and other religious facilities in populated areas. A draft government resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the State Commission for Religious Affairs, a campaign was launched in 2021 to conduct official registration of previously built but unregistered religious facilities across the country.

During the campaign, 644 religious institutions were found to be operating without official registration.

«As of early 2023, more than 200 additional religious facilities under construction were identified. Meanwhile, the number of requests to local government bodies and municipal administrations for financial assistance to complete construction of religious facilities is growing daily. These religious facilities are often being built without a realistic assessment of community needs. In some settlements, up to 10 religious buildings may be operating in close proximity to each other,» the statement notes.

Given this, the commission sees the need to set a limit on the number of religious facilities in populated areas.

The draft resolution proposes the following minimum distance requirements between newly designed religious buildings:

  • In villages — at least 2 kilometers apart;
  • In rural municipalities (aiyl aimaks) — at least 3 kilometers apart;
  • In cities — at least 4 kilometers apart;

If approved, the new regulations will not apply to already constructed religious facilities.
link: https://24.kg./english/325241/
views: 97
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to establish database of foreign religious educational institutions
New central mosque planned to be built in Osh city
Over 100 mosques inspected in Bishkek ahead of fasting month
UN experts dismayed by new restrictions on freedom of religion in Kyrgyzstan
State Commission on Religious Affairs explains new law on religion to clergy
President Sadyr Japarov signs law on religion and shares reasons
Law on Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations signed in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament passes bill on freedom of religion, sends it to President
Activity of religious sect Society for Krishna Consciousness suppressed
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts draft law on religion in first reading
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections
8 April, Tuesday
12:59
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce limit on number of mosques and temples Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce limit on number of mosqu...
12:50
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan launches Electronic Consul website
12:37
Unified emergency medical aid zone established within OTS
12:00
Mekin Mustafa Kemal Ökem appointed new Turkish Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Global Money Week 2025 kicks off in Kyrgyzstan