Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on May 27

Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise informs about temporary cessation of drinking water supply in part of the capital on May 27. The outage will last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the company, the suspension of water supply will affect residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare facilities, as well as other social, domestic and industrial facilities.

The outage will be limited to the following streets:

  • Akhunbayev;
  • Tynaliev;
  • Kurchatov;
  • Minzhilkiev.

The reason for the outage is work on connecting facilities for fire safety needs.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
