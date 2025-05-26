Fake video with Aigul Japarova circulating online

A video has appeared on social media, in which Kyrgyzstan’s First Lady, Aigul Japarova, allegedly calls on citizens to invest money in a particular company. The video is styled to resemble an interview with a well-known media outlet.

In the video, Aigul Japarova allegedly talks about supposed profitable investments, but it is known to be fake—a deepfake created using modern technology. Footage from real speeches and interviews was used, with a synthetic voice and false statements added.

Similar falsifications featuring top officials in the country have appeared on the Internet before. Scammers exploit the trust of citizens to promote questionable investment schemes. Meanwhile, it is extremely difficult to identify who is engaged in creation of such videos.

Experts advise people to treat such content with skepticism, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and never send money at the request of «celebrities» appearing in fake videos.