Samidin Atabaev appointed new kazy of Osh city

Samidin kary Atabaev has been appointed kazy of Osh city. The corresponding order was signed by mufti Abdulaziz kary Zakirov.

Previously, Samidin kary Atabaev held the position of kazy of Issyk-Kul region. He was born on December 27, 1973, in the village of Komsomol, Uzgen district, Osh region.

Recall, security officers detained the head of the local kaziyat, Mirlanbek Toktomushev, and three other clergymen for fraud in Osh city.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported that employees of the Osh city kaziyat systematically illegally collected money from employees of mosques and madrassas located in the southern capital.

«These actions, dictated by the personal interests of individual representatives of the kaziyat, caused discontent not only with the activities of the kaziyat itself, but also with state bodies in general,» the security services noted.

Later, the court released Mirlanbek Toktomushev under house arrest, the remaining clergymen were remanded in custody for a month.
