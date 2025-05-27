14:59
Kyrgyzstan regulates bee breeding and honey production issues

Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution on regulating bee breeding, honey production and beekeeping organization. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, the document was developed in order to establish requirements for improving the management system of the beekeeping industry, increasing the efficiency of beekeeping farms, further increasing production volumes and improving the quality of beekeeping products, expanding the export potential of the industry.

The resolution approved the rules for bee breeding and beekeeping organization in Kyrgyzstan and the regulation on natural honey.
