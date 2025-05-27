Another Kyrgyz woman conquers Everest

Kyrgyzstani Rysgul Akimzhanova successfully conquered the summit of Everest (8,848 meters), the highest mountain in the world, and raised the flag of Kyrgyzstan there. User Emil Toktoshev posted on Facebook.

According to him, the successful ascent took place at 4.40 a.m. Nepalese time.

Now Rysgul Akimzhanova has begun the descent to the lower camp.

Recall, the climber was recently forced to abandon the ascent at the final stage. At an altitude of 8,400 meters, almost at the very summit, she was turned back due to a lack of oxygen. As part of the expedition, each participant was given six oxygen cylinders, but in extreme conditions and with health problems, this was not enough.

Earlier it was reported that Asel Baibagysheva became the first Kyrgyz woman to conquer Everest, the highest peak in the world. She successfully climbed it on May 11.

Baibagysheva is also the first Kyrgyz woman to have climbed Manaslu at an altitude of 8,000 meters without using supplemental oxygen.

Among her other notable achievements are ascents of Lenin Peak (7,134 meters), Khan Tengri (7,010 meters), Pobeda Peak (7,439 meters), and Mount Elbrus (5,642 meters).