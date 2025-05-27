Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan agree on resort facilities and land in Issyk-Kul region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law on agreements with Kazakhstan, which concerns resorts and land in Issyk-Kul region. It will come into force ten days after its official publication on May 27.

It is about two protocols that both countries signed in December 2024 in Bishkek. The first protocol regulates the rights of the Republic of Kazakhstan to resort facilities in the region, and the second — the lease of land in Issyk-Kul district.

According to open sources, most likely, they concern:

Kazakhstan sanatorium (Cholpon-Ata, 16.85 hectares);

University sports and health camp (Bosteri village, 17 hectares);

Samal rest house (Bosteri village, 9.2 hectares);

Olimp sports and health center (Korumdu village, 13.7 hectares).

Protocol on the lease of land plots in Issyk-Kul district:

34.2 hectares of land in Toru-Aigyr-Tamchi aiyl aimak (for the construction of tourist and cultural facilities).

The agreements were previously approved by the Zhogorku Kenesh. The Kyrgyz side has officially ratified these documents. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must notify Kazakhstan that all internal procedures have been completed and the agreements can enter into force.