Damage from natural disasters assessed in Kyrgyzstan

A national seminar on early warning of emergencies has concluded in Kyrgyzstan. The event was organized by Bir Duino Public Foundation with the participation of civil society activists, in partnership with the international GNDR network (Global Network of Civil Society Organizations for Disaster Reduction), the Ombudsman’s Institute, government agencies, and international organizations.

Participants discussed the findings of the international «Views from the Frontline» (VFL) study, implemented by Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan, Nash Vek, and Ensan Diamond in partnership with GNDR in risk-prone areas of Osh, Issyk-Kul, and Jalal-Abad regions in 2017-2019.

It was noted during the event that from 2022 to 2024, more than 140,000 people from local communities in risk and disaster zones were displaced as a result of emergencies. At least 100 people died, and more than 426 houses were destroyed. Another 187 homes required major reconstruction. Nine government buildings, 15 social facilities, 323 agricultural structures, 81 enterprises, as well as various equipment and vehicles, were damaged. More than one million children are at risk of potential natural disasters.

For the first half of 2024 alone, more than 311 mudflows were recorded, with material damage from floods exceeding 1.22 billion soms.

A key part of the seminar program was a SWOT analysis of the Unified Monitoring and Forecasting System for Emergencies of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, with the participation of experts and civil society activists, especially from risk and disaster zones. Over three days, participants identified major barriers hindering cooperation and proposed specific steps to improve and expand local-level implementation.

It is important to note that a key outcome of the seminar was the development of an action roadmap, which will be presented at the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction conference in Geneva in June this year.