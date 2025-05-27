Kamchybek Tashiev inspects construction of boarding school in Osh city

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev inspected the buildings of the Valentina Tereshkova boarding school in Osh city under construction. Director of Region TV channel Otkurbek Rakhmanov reported on social media.

The construction of the said boarding school began on the instructions of President Sadyr Japarov and under the personal supervision of the head of the security services. The task was set to put it into operation by the new school year.

Finishing of the buildings will be carried out at the expense of the budget of Osh City Hall.

Kamchybek Tashiev instructed to resolve the issues of providing students with a uniform, transport and means for special classes.

Judging by the published photographs, the SCNS conducted the inspection wearing glasses from the Italian fashion house Gucci.

The SCNS head is a graduate of this boarding school.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, the world’s first female cosmonaut, Russian State Duma deputy Valentina Tereshkova plans to visit the city of Osh and take part in the opening ceremony of the boarding school named after her.

The boarding school named after Valentina Tereshkova is designed for 700 children and is being built to accommodate 500 children. There will be a sports hall, sports grounds, a recreation area, a sanitary block and other conditions.