Microloans in Kyrgyzstan increased by 39 percent since beginning of 2025

The volume of microloans in Kyrgyzstan has grown by 39 percent since the beginning of the year. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

In the first quarter of 2025, microcredit organizations provided loans totaling about 19 billion soms to the population. The total number of borrowers reached around 343,000 people, which is 30.5 percent more compared to the same period last year.

The data analysis shows that the largest number of borrowers is in Bishkek (38 percent), followed by Osh region (14.5 percent), Jalal-Abad region (12 percent), and Chui region (10 percent).

The capital also leads in terms of the volume of microloans issued (27 percent), followed by Osh region (more than 16 percent), Jalal-Abad region (14 percent), and Chui region (13 percent).

More than 61 percent of all microloans were provided for consumer purposes.
