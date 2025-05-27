15:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Chechme spring completely transferred to Kyrgyzstan - Kamchybek Tashiev

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev visited Aidarken in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region on May 26. During a meeting with local residents, he spoke about the progress of the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border and resumption of the work of the strategic antimony plant. The SCNS press center reported.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, phased work has begun in Aidarken this year to restore the antimony plant.

He emphasized the importance of the enterprise for the economic and industrial security of the country, instructing local authorities to provide comprehensive support in the production development.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to issues of the state border. The SCNS head reported that the previously disputed area — Chechme spring — was officially and completely transferred to the Kyrgyz Republic. At the same time, he noted that the water resources of the spring, as before, will be used jointly by both states.

Local residents were given detailed explanations on the process of delimitation and exchange of territories.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on certain sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border in 2022. Later, after the document was ratified by the Zhogorku Kenesh, the corresponding laws were signed by President Sadyr Japarov.
link: https://24.kg./english/330521/
views: 39
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects construction of boarding school in Osh city
Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
Tajik Parliament ratifies treaty on junction point of borders of 3 countries
Bedel-Autodorozhny checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Chinese border resumes work
Over 13,000 kilograms of cattle by-products returned to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on water distribution from Syr Darya
Tashiev family sells oil depot and builds hospital in Suzak
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China
President of Uzbekistan shows interest in insulin syringes made in Kyrgyzstan
Barbed wire: Kyrgyzstan starts fencing border with Tajikistan
Popular
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025 China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley
Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts
27 May, Tuesday
14:52
Chechme spring completely transferred to Kyrgyzstan - Kamchybek Tashiev Chechme spring completely transferred to Kyrgyzstan - K...
14:45
Microloans in Kyrgyzstan increased by 39 percent since beginning of 2025
14:38
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects construction of boarding school in Osh city
14:28
Damage from natural disasters assessed in Kyrgyzstan
14:18
Camera traps capture snow leopards in Khan-Teniri State Nature Park