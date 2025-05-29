CIS Consuls discuss recognition of electronic documents in Dushanbe

A meeting of the Advisory Council of Heads of Consular Services of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of CIS member states took place in Dushanbe. Seytek Zhumakadyr uulu, Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented Kyrgyzstan at the event.
The consultations also focused on the recognition of electronic documents and electronic signatures of officials from competent bodies of the member states.
At the conclusion of the meeting, a protocol was signed, including measures to implement the agreements reached to resolve these issues.