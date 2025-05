The 8th International Festival of World Epics is being held in Bishkek. Its grand opening took place on May 28.

As Manas National Academy reported, the current festival is dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the great manaschi Sayakbai Karalaev.

The event is attended by scientists, storytellers and cultural representatives from different countries of the world. An International Scientific Symposium, exhibitions, cultural events and concert programs are planned within its framework.

The festival will last until May 30.