Kyrgyzstan tightens quality control over imported watermelons and melons

Kyrgyzstan has tightened its control over the quality of imported melons and watermelons, imports of which continue actively.

According to the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, each shipment undergoes laboratory testing. It includes identifying quarantine pests, as well as testing for nitrates and residual pesticides.

Import permission is granted only after a positive laboratory report is obtained. Products that do not meet safety standards are barred from import and sale.

The control measures are implemented in an intensified mode. The department is working closely with importers and customs authorities to ensure that only safe products reach the domestic market and consumers.