Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for reforming UN Security Council

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for reforming the UN Security Council and for more countries to be represented on it, since important decisions for the entire world cannot be made by just a few states. He said this, speaking at the Astana International Forum.

According to the head of Kazakhstan, critical decisions impacting billions of people should not be made by just a few countries.

«Therefore, Kazakhstan supports the expansion of the UN Security Council, including broader regional representation. Structural reform of the Security Council is necessary for the UN to remain relevant and truly reflect the real world,» he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled that this year the UN celebrates its 80th anniversary.

«Founded in 1945 by 51 states after a devastating world war, the UN offered a bold vision of a more peaceful and secure world. To date, the organization includes 193 member countries, representing a more diverse, complex, and interconnected global community. However, the main structures of the UN, especially the Security Council, have remained virtually unchanged over time,» he said.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, «this gap between the institutional structure created 80 years ago and modern realities undermines confidence in the UN and its effectiveness.»