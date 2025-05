The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan is considering moving final exams in schools due to Kurman Ait. The ministry told 24.kg news agency.

On June 6, 9th-grade students were scheduled to take an exam in their native language (a written reproduction with elements of an essay), while 11th-grade students were scheduled for an algebra exam (a written comprehensive test).

According to the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, Kurman Ait will be celebrated on that day.