Kindergarten worth almost 280 million returned to Bishkek City Hall

A kindergarten building worth 279,319 million soms has been returned to the balance of the Bishkek City Hall. The press service of the municipality reported.

The kindergarten was on the balance sheet of the National Red Crescent Society, which reimbursed 3 million soms to the local city budget.

The kindergarten, designed for 280 children, with an adjacent land plot of 0.99 hectares was returned with the assistance of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In addition, the National Red Crescent Society handed over three ambulances, intended for transporting patients and resuscitation work, to the municipality free of charge.
