Ayaz Baetov: Government agencies resist de-bureaucratization of state system

Despite active resistance from government agencies, work on de-bureaucratization in Kyrgyzstan is progressing. Director of the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives (NISI) under the President, Ayaz Baetov, announced at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, the interdepartmental commission continues to work on de-bureaucratization.

«We have already received more than 100 projects that we are working on. We receive many comments from ministries and departments on almost all of our proposals, some of them are unfounded. This slows down the work,» Ayaz Baetov believes.

When asked by journalists which government agencies are resisting de-bureaucratization reforms, he cited several examples.

«For example, the Judicial Department. This government agency has been sabotaging the reform of enforcement proceedings for years. That is, they have officially returned the law on private judicial enforcement proceedings to us three times. At the same time, they do not offer an alternative. Or, for example, the law on online courts has been signed. The department also sent letters with their proposals, hinting that the law should be vetoed. We perceive all this as resistance,» the head of NISI said.

He also mentioned the work of the Higher Attestation Commission (HAC) as an example.

«How long have we been persuading our elders to de-bureaucratize the process of participation in science? We have been saying for a long time that it would be appropriate to simplify the procedures for recognizing PhD degrees from foreign universities (a Doctor of Science degree will be recognized, if there is a diploma from a university in the top 100, and a Candidate of Science degree — from a university in the top 200 of the world rankings. — Note of 24.kg news agency). We spoke with the new Minister of Education, and he says that the proposals initiated by the HAC are a half-measure. We still hope that we will be able to reach a consensus,» Ayaz Baetov said.