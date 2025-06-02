Interior Minister Niyazbekov addresses foreigners illegally working in country

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Niyazbekov addressed foreigners illegally working in the country with a reminder that they are given the opportunity to put their documents in order until June 10.

«If you came to Kyrgyzstan on a student or tourist visa, but are working at the same time, do not worry, you can change your status and obtain a work visa until June 10.

No fines or penalties are provided for this.

According to our information, there are foreign citizens, who allegedly came to study or as tourists, but got jobs in various fields (delivery, sewing, construction, etc.). There are also cases when people entered on a work visa, but did not extend it on time. This is a chance for such individuals to legalize their stay and employment,» the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in his address.

The ministry reminded that to do so, foreigners must visit a local Internal Affairs Department to obtain a certificate of no criminal record in Kyrgyzstan. With this certificate, they can apply for the appropriate visa at the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The website www.evisa.e-gov.kg is available for applying for an electronic visa.

It is also stressed that all foreigners are required to obtain the necessary documents in accordance with the rules of residence in the republic (registration, visa, and other necessary documents).

«I would like to address employers who hire foreign citizens. Regardless of whom you hire—seamstresses, builders, couriers, or workers in other professions—please pay attention to the legality of your employees’ stay. It doesn’t matter if you have 10 or 100 foreign workers — the previous restriction limiting the number of foreign employees to 20 percent no longer applies.

Currently, there are no restrictions on the number of foreign employees.

The main thing is that all workers are in Kyrgyzstan legally.

As it was already mentioned, if a person is working on a student or tourist visa, or if their work visa has expired, they must legalize their documents immediately. Inform them that they have time until June 10. Do not forget that employers are also responsible,» Ulan Niyazbekov emphasized.

Raids will begin after June 10. Foreign citizens who are in the country illegally will be deported.

For more information, please call: